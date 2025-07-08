Ravens DT Still Among NFL's Best
Baltimore Ravens Nnamdi Madubuike is a prime example of how defensive tackles can make an impact in many ways.
In 2023, Madubuike was the one racking up big numbers for himself. The Dallas native led all defensive tackles with 13 sacks that season, earning him Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors. He also earned himself a four-year, $98 million extension from the Ravens, a nice reward after a breakout season.
In 2024, however, Madubuike's impact was far more indirect. He only had 6.5 sacks, just half of what he did the year prior, but drew double teams at a far higher rate, allowing his teammates to get home more often. He also had 11 tackles for loss, comparable to what he had in 2023.
After a more modest individual season, Madubuike fell from the NFL's No. 5 defensive tackle to No. 7 in a poll of league executives and coaches conducted by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. However, those around the league still had positive things to say about him.
"Still a quality player, but he wasn't as dominant as the [2023 sack numbers] suggested," an AFC executive told Fowler. "I think the defensive coordinator change was significant in creating one-on-one opportunities."
After Mike Macdonald left to become the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, the Ravens turned to Zach Orr to lead the defense, and there were plenty of growing pains early on. Some executives and coaches believe the unit's growing pains are partially responsible for Madubuike's numbers declining.
"Multiple evaluators noted that Macdonald, the Ravens' coordinator in 2022 and 2023, was skilled at positioning Madubuike for success on obvious passing downs," Fowler wrote. "The Ravens transitioned from Macdonald to Zach Orr last year, and the secondary struggled mightily in the first half of the season. That can affect a pass rush."
Even if he's not putting up gaudy numbers, Madubuike remains a major part of the Ravens' pass rush and defense as a whole. At just 27 years old, he should remain a key piece of the unit for years to come.
