Six Ravens Land on CFL Negotiation Lists
As harsh as it may sound, not every football player can realize their dreams in the NFL. It's a tough business, and if a player can't prove their value to any of the league's 32 teams, they could wind up being out of a job very quickly.
Fortunately, there are alternative ways players can realize their professional football dreams, the most prominent of which being the Canadian Football League, or CFL for short. The Great White North's premier football league has long been a haven for those hoping to achieve their dreams, and that's still the case nearly 70 years into the league's existence.
For a few Baltimore Ravens players, the CFL became a much more feasible option.
Six Ravens players found their names on the CFL's negotiation list, which the league unveiled last week. Essentially, the list contains a vast number of players - either unsigned or currently in the NFL - that are eligible to be rostered by one of the league's nine teams. They obviously don't have to come up to Canada, but it gives them an option if their NFL careers go sideways.
Below is a full list of the six Ravens to land on the negotiation list, as well as what team's they're eligible to join.
- LB Diwun Black - Montreal Alouettes
- WR Malik Cunningham - Edmonton Elks
- DB Desmond King - Calgary Stampeders
- DB Keyon Martin - Edmonton Elks
- LB Kaimon Rucker - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- WR Scotty Washington - Calgary Stampeders
It's worth noting that King and Washington are no longer under contract with the Ravens, but did spend last season on the practice squad.
Of these six, Cunningham is easily the most notable. The former Louisville quarterback joined the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2023, and managed to make some noise during that preseason. The Ravens claimed him on waivers in December of 2023, and he transitioned from quarterback to wide receiver shortly after.
All of these players are on the roster bubble, so if they end up not making it, they can continue their careers up north.
