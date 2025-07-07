Ravens Pre-Training Camp Roster Prediction
With the Baltimore Ravens slated to report for training camp in just a few weeks, starting with the rookies on July 15 and followed by the veterans on July 22, it feels like the appropriate time to project how the initial 53-man roster will shake out. These predictions are educated guesses based on cemented and expected roles for many players and how some are trending coming off strong showings during the offseason program.
Offense
Quarterback (2): Lamar Jackson and Cooper Rush
With the two-time league MVP headlining the unit and Rush being the biggest investment they've made at the backup spot, there isn't any room or reason to carry three which likely means second-year pro Devin Leary is vying for either another practice squad spot or to get picked up off waivers by another team with a need for a young reserve with upside.
Running Back (3): Derrick Henry, Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell
The tandem of Henry and Hill was a two-headed monster last season, with the five-time Pro Bowl starter rushing for nearly 2,000 yards and the underrated veteran emerging as one of the best passing down backs in the league from what he can do both as a blocker and pass-catcher. Mitchell is nearly two years removed from the devastating knee injury that cut his electrifying rookie year in 2023 short and is feeling faster than ever. The former undrafted gem is poised to be the Ravens' top kick returner and an explosive change-of-pace weapon on offense. Second-year pro Rasheen Ali would honestly need to shine brighter on special teams than offense to contend for a roster spot because there won't be enough touches to go around to warrant keeping him for offensive purposes primarily.
Wide Receiver (6): Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, DeAndre Hopkins, Devontez Walker, Tyan Wallace and LaJohntay Wester
With the first five players projected to be either starters or quality depth pieces, the sixth and final spot goes to the sixth-round rookie who is the favorite to emerge as the solution to the Ravens' punt returning woes, which were an underrated yet still glaring weakness last season. Wester was an elite returner in college and has upside as a dynamic offensive weapon that can be utilized similarly to Flowers. It would take a strong training camp in both phases of the game by second-year pro Dayton Wade or veterans Anthony Miller and Keith Kirkwood to unseat the promising rookie.
Tight end (4): Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar and Patrick Ricard (FB)*
Not much to say here. Even though all four players are heading into the final years of their respective contracts, each of their roster spots and roles on the team is secure.
Offensive Line (9): Ronnie Stanley, Andrew Vorhees, Tyler Linderbaum, Daniel Faalele, Roger Rosengarten, Emery Jones Jr., Joseph Noteboom, Carson Vinson, Ben Cleveland
The first eight players listed either have starting spots or at least primary backup or developmental roles defined and secured. This leaves Cleveland as a player who gets the nod over second-year center Nick Samac and seventh-round rookie guard Garrett Dellinger because he can play all three interior offensive line spots and has played well in regular-season action when called upon. This gives the Ravens some much-needed breathing room when it comes to some tough choices they have to make at other positions and there's a solid chance they could get both of the young players back on the practice squad.
Defense
Inside Linebacker (4): Roquan Smith, Trenton Simpson, Teddye Buchanan and Jake Hummel
This is the will most likely be the quartet who makes the cut unless undrafted rookie Jay Higgins absolutely balls out once the pads come on in training camp and in the preseason. If he can either outperform Hummel on special teams or play just as well as him in that phase of the game while also making a lot of plays on defense, he could force the Ravens to keep five off-ball linebackers or outright earn the fourth spot.
Outside Linebackers (6): Kyle Van Noy, Odafe Oweh, Tavius Robinson, Mike Green, Adisa Isaac and David Ojabo
The first five players listed are all locks to make the roster, which leaves the 2022 second-rounder as the most likely odd man out if the Ravens have a tough decision to make elsewhere on the roster. Heading into a contract year, Ojabo isn't just auditioning to make the cut in Baltimore, but he could be putting his skills on display for the 31 other teams earlier than next offseason when he is slated to be an unrestricted free agent. There's a chance one of them trades a late-round or conditional pick for him before the 2025 season gets underway.
Defensive Linemen (5): Nnamdi Madubuike, Travis Jones, Broderick Washington, John Jenkins and Aeneas Peebles
There is a chance that the Ravens might want to carry six interior defensive linemen for additional depth, which would help the case of someone like undrafted rookie Jayson Jones. He would provide them with another big-bodied run-stuffing presence to balance the more slender penetrating three-technique builds of Madubuike, Washington and the rookie Peebles who will almost exclusively be deployed as a subpackage pass rusher given how his size could make a bit of a liability at times on early downs.
Safety (4): Kyle Hamilton, Malaki Starks, Sanoussi Kane and Beau Brade
Since Ar'Darius Washington won't be available to start the season due to injury and the Ravens have yet to add an experienced veteran at safety, it isn't hard to project who makes the cut at this position as the roster is currently constructed. The first two players on the list are locks as projected starters and the next two are second-year pros with a prime opportunity to seize larger roles on defense after playing almost exclusively on special teams as rookies.
Cornerbacks (7): Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins, Jaire Alexander, Chidobe Awuzie, T.J. Tampa, Jalyn Armour-Davis and Bilhal Kone OR Reuben Lowery
The first five players listed are locks to make the team and are slated to either start or at least be high-quality depth pieces. Now that his role is expanding to include playing some safety, Armour-Davis' chances of making the team are much higher as long as he stays healthy because he can now provide depth at two different positions. Given the tough number crunch that Alexander's arrival created, the Ravens will likely only have room for one rookie defensive back. The top two candidates are likely Kone, who is built like a traditional outside corner who had excellent ball skills in college, and Lowery, who is an undersized nickel who consistently stood out throughout OTAs and minicamp.
Special Teams
Kicker (1): Tyler Loop
In this prediction, the first kicker ever drafted in the history of the Ravens' franchise emerges as the victor of the competition, with undrafted rookie John Hoyland to replace future Hall of Famer Justin Tucker. A strong performance in the preseason will likely be the biggest determining factor in who wins the job because only so many situations can be simulated in practice, but nothing compares to live game reps.
Punter (1): Jordan Stout
The fourth-year pro is one of several players heading into a contract year, but unlike most of them, he isn't competing for a stop as the lone punter on the roster but rather the chance to receive an extension and remain in Baltimore for the foreseeable future in 2025 and beyond.
Long Snapper (1): Nick Moore
The five-year veteran is also heading into the final year of his contract and is entrenched as the uncontested incumbent. He is vying for a new deal as well and this will mark his first year as the most experienced member of the Ravens' specialist trio following the release of future Hall of Fame kicker Justin Tucker.
