Ravens Join Elite Company With DeAndre Hopkins Signing
Last offseason, the Baltimore Ravens signed one of the best running backs of this era in Derrick Henry, and he proved to still have plenty of gas left in the tank despite being in his early 30s.
This offseason, the Ravens signed one of the best wide receivers of this era in DeAndre Hopkins, hoping for similar results in his early 30s.
Hopkins, 32, had 56 receptions for 610 yards and five touchdowns last season with the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs. In 2023, though, he had 75 receptions for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns with the Titans. That's the Hopkins the Ravens want to see, but even if he produces like he did last year, he should be a strong addition as a No. 3 receiver.
Even before he's stepped on the field for the Ravens, though, Hopkins is already part of history in Baltimore.
According to ESPN's Jamison Hensely, the 2025 Ravens will become just the second team since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger to have three-time All-Pros at quarterback in Lamar Jackson, running back in Henry and wide receiver in Hopkins. The first such team was the 2005 Indianapolis Colts, who had Peyton Manning at quarterback, Edgerrin James at running back and Marvin Harrison at wide receiver.
Hopkins actually has the most All-Pro pedigree of the Ravens' new trio, boasting three first-team selections and two second-team selections. Jackson has three first-team selections as well, while Henry has one first-team selection and two second-team selections.
That said, both Jackson and Henry were All-Pros in 2024. Jackson earned the nod after one of the best statistical seasons for a quarterback ever with 41 touchdowns to four interceptions and a 119.6 passer rating, though he came up just short of winning his third MVP award. Henry, meanwhile, earned the nod after rushing for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns in his first season with the Ravens, though a historical season by Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley meant he missed out on the first-team All-Pro selection.
It's a tall order, but if Hopkins can rise to the level he was playing at before last season, the Ravens' offense has a chance to be even better in 2025.
