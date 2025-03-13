Time for Ravens Young LB to Step Up
The Baltimore Ravens selected linebacker Trenton Simpson in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft expecting him to be the eventual replacement for Patrick Queen, and he had that role locked up entering the 2024 campaign.
Unfortunately, his first season as a starter didn't go as expected.
The former Clemson star experienced some serious growing pains throughout the season, especially in coverage as he allowed a 121.4 passer rating when targeted. He was eventually benched at the end of the season, playing just 15 defensive snaps in the final four regular-season games and none in two playoff games. In his place, Malik Harrison and Chris Board formed a rotation next to Roquan Smith, with Harrison appearing more in running situations and Board more in passing situations.
Now, though, both of them are gone. Harrison signed with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night, while Board signed with the New York Giants just hours later.
This gives Simpson another chance at the starting job, though he must be significantly better if he wants to keep it.
It's important to remember that Simpson's benching wasn't a sign of the Ravens giving up on him. Instead, it seems like it was more so done to give him more time to sit back and learn from older linebackers. Defensive coordinator Zach Orr even said as much shortly after the benching.
"I look at it just as an opportunity for some other guys to get in there and give us something that we've kind of been missing, kind of help stabilize [the] position, and Trenton is still part of that," Orr told reporters on Dec. 18. "I think he's had a good year. He's had some ups and downs, but I think he just has to learn, just watching, just understanding and everything. I think he can improve on everything just like everybody else.
"I don't think it's a big deal in a sense of what he has to learn going forward, I just think he has to continue like everybody else to get better. ... So, he's definitely not out of the picture. I think it's a move that we made that we feel like is best for the team right now, and we still have the utmost confidence in him and that whole room."
While it seems likely the Ravens will bring in some competition for Simpson at some point, he definitely has the inside track to re-gaining the starting job. Baltimore certainly hopes that the time on the bench helped Simpson grow, and that he can form a strong tandem with Smith in the middle of the defense.
