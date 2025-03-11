Former All-Pro WR Could Be 'Final Piece' For Ravens
The 2025 free agent class is very light on wide receivers, but with a former Offensive Player of the Year about to hit the market, the Baltimore Ravens should take notice.
The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly set to release star wideout Cooper Kupp when the new league year begins on Wednesday, unless they can find a trade partner at the last minute. Kupp, who turns 32 in June, may not be the same player as he once was, but can still be very valuable for a receiver-needy team like the Ravens.
In fact, NFL Network analyst Marc Ross believes Baltimore could be the best destination for Kupp, and he could help take their league-best offense to even greater heights.
"With a young Zay Flowers, with a young Rashod Bateman, with a young Isaiah Likely, and of course we know what King Henry's bringing and Lamar, Cooper Kupp would seem to be that final piece to give them something completely different than what they have, maybe the best offense in the league, to take that to a whole other level," Ross said, per the Ravens' site.
Kupp had one of the best seasons by a receiver ever in 2021, leading the league with 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. He became the first player since Steve Smith Sr. in 2005 to lead the league in all three categories. He then followed it up with an outstanding postseason and won Super Bowl LVI MVP as the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.
Unfortunately, Kupp has been limited to just 33 games in the past three seasons due to multiple injuries. In 2024, he had 67 receptions for 710 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games. With a cap hit of almost $30 million in 2025, it makes sense why the Rams want to move on.
Even with the injuries and declining production, Kupp still believes he has a lot left to offer.
"The way I see myself is I'm ascending, even if people on the outside say I'm descending," Kupp recently told the Los Angeles Times. "But they aren't in our rooms. They aren't hearing our game plans. They don't see our practices. All they see is what happens on Sunday, and sometimes they don't even see that and all they see is a stat line and decide, 'Oh, this is who he is.'
"That's not what defines a player. That's not going to define who I am, certainly. I'm not going to allow that. But when you go through the things I'm watching — I go through every single rep, I feel every single rep I take. I diagnose every rep. I, with all the information, know that I'm moving in the right direction."
With a smaller contract, Kupp could be a good fit as a No. 3 receiver with the Ravens, if they decide to pursue him.
