Ravens QB Impressing in Lamar Jackson's Absence
Throughout the early days of Baltimore Ravens training camp, far and away the biggest story has been the absence of superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson.
The reiging league MVP has missed four of Baltimore's first five practices over the past week. Even in the one he did participate in on Wednesday, he left with athletic trainers after roughly an hour. A starting quarterback missing time is always going to be big news, but especially so when it's a player of Jackson's caliber.
Luckily, the Ravens have a steady hand to lead the offense in veteran backup Josh Johnson. After Friday's practice, head coach John Harbaugh showed strong appreciation for Johnson filling in so well.
"He's done a really good job. I think he's got a great grasp of the offense," Harbaugh told reporters. "He handles it well, he operates it well, [and] he makes all the decisions. He's throwing the ball well; [he's] playing good football. That's why he's here. You think about the big picture and the long run, there's a real benefit of that – him getting a lot of reps."
Johnson, 38, has played for an NFL-record 14 different teams throughout his career. He's obviously not a world-beater, but he does bring a ton of experience to the table and knows how to lead an offense.
Earlier in the week, offensive coordinator Todd Monken expressed a similar sentimentabout the offense not missing a beat with Jackson out.
"No, I mean we had all offseason – Lamar was a part of that in our offseason," Monken told reporters Wednesday. "But it was great for the other quarterbacks to get the work. That's a part of it, so it's great having him back today, but I don't feel behind. We didn't stop – we still installed, we're still going through the installs."
Ideally, the Ravens would prefer Jackson to be on the field all season, but if Johnson is thrust into action, they know they'll have someone with a solid grasp of the offense to work with.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!