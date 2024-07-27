Ravens Remain Quiet on O-Line Competition
As the Baltimore Ravens continue through training camp, the one question fans are dying to know the answer to is how the new-look offensive line will take shape.
Baltimore's offensive line concerns have been repeated ad nauseam this offseason, but allow us to repeat it once more. The Ravens lost three offensive line starters this offseason in left guard John Simpson, right guard Kevin Zeitler and right tackle Morgan Moses. Replacing three starting linemen is never easy, especially when the Ravens are relying on young, unproven players to replace them.
As it stands now, the outlook up front seems to be Andrew Vorhees at left guard, Daniel Faalele or Ben Cleveland at right guard and rookie Roger Rosengarten or Patrick Mekari at right tackle. That's in very basic terms, though, and as the Ravens stressed on Friday, it's far from a final lineup.
"It really is a little too early to make any kind of statement," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters. "I thought as a group they looked good today.
"They played square. They were physical and stout, but today is when you really start getting more of a better feel. Until the pads come on, you can't make any determinations about offensive line play. We have a number of days here in pads coming up, and it should be interesting to see how it plays out. I hope it's tough in the sense that they're all doing great, but the main thing is that we get enough guys doing great that we can build our [offensive] line around."
Previously, Harbaugh said that he would like to have definitive answers up front before Baltimore's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 9. However, he's more than willing to let the competition go on as long as he needs to.
"I would love for that to be the case," Harbaugh said. "You would love for that to be the case. Is that unrealistic? I don't know, maybe, but that's the best-case scenario. I don't necessarily expect it to be the case – the game is a big deal.
"So, if you go into that first week with a good idea, and the game confirms everything, then you'd feel great, and you're in a good spot. If you don't, then you're OK. You just keep working the guys in as you go. If one guy establishes himself, then the next guy then the next guy, then you have a line and you have your depth chart."
The Ravens' offensive line could determine if this season fails or succeeds, so they simply cannot afford to get it wrong.
