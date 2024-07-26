Ravens CB Reflects on Difficult Season
As the Baltimore Ravens prepare for the 2024 season, cornerback Marlon Humphrey is more than happy to leave 2023 in the rear-view mirror.
A staple of the Ravens' secondary since his arrival in 2017, Humphrey missed the beginning of last season with a foot injury and subsequent surgery. He then missed three more regular season games, as well as the Divisional Round win over the Houston Texans, with a completely different injury. For Humphrey, who had been relatively healthy throughout his career prior to last season, not being on the field was very difficult.
"Last year was a unique year. It was a lot of firsts, I would say," Humphrey told reporters Tuesday. "Mentally, I always felt ... I don't know. I'm a mental guy, so I always go into any game thinking I'm ready to go. The first game [last year], I sprinted one time before I played in the first game, on that Friday, so there were a lot of things. Every time I thought I was pretty healthy, it seemed like I got hurt the next game."
Once Humphrey did get back on the field, it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows. His first game back came in Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, in which he allowed the game-winning 41-yard touchdown in one-on-one coverage. Fortunately, he didn't allow another touchdown the rest of the season and allowed over 30 yards one more time, which came in Week 14 when he allowed 110 yards against the Los Angeles Rams.
Still, it was a frustrating season for the former All-Pro cornerback, and his teammates could sense that frustration.
"It's tough to see a guy work so hard and not be able to reap the benefits of it," safety Kyle Hamilton told reporters. "He's one of those guys where he's the same guy every day – you don't get a lot of them in the league that's the same guy no matter what's going on [and] what his situation is. It's always about the team. [He's] super fun to be around, and I don't think the Ravens are what the Ravens are right now without Marlon the past eight years."
Heading into this season, Humphrey has taken steps to get back on track. He's lost about 10 pounds compared to last season, now weighing in at around 190 pounds, and has opened himself up to playing more slot cornerback and even safety.
Hopefully, it all goes well and the Ravens can have their top corner on the field for the whole season.
