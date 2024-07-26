Ravens Draw Unflattering NBA Comparison
There must be something in the water in Bristol, Conn. this week, as ESPN personalities can't stop talking smack about the Baltimore Ravens.
On Monday, Stephen A. Smith took aim at Ravens head coach John Harbaugh over his passionate defense of quarterback Lamar Jackson from media criticism, inadvertently proving Harbaugh's point. Then on Thursday, radio host Joe Fortenbaugh made an appearance on ESPN's "First Take" to discuss the pressure on Baltimore, and bestow the team with a very unfortunate comparison.
"If the pressure's coming from within, absolutely. If the pressure comes from the Baltimore fanbase, sure. I don't see it, though, I don't think there's all that much pressure," Fortenbaugh said. "People now understand who he [Jackson] is and who they are.
"If you're a Philadelphia 76ers fan, you know what I'm talking about. The Ravens are the Sixers of the NFL."
For those who don't follow the NBA, the Sixers have made the playoffs for seven seasons in a row, finishing as a top-three seed more often than not, yet they haven't advanced past the second round in that time. After years of Philadelphia coming up short in the playoffs, people have begun to write off the Sixers before the season even begins, and Fortenbaugh believes the Ravens are at that point as well.
First of all, to suggest there isn't national pressure on Baltimore to win a Super Bowl is just straight-up wrong. The Ravens have arguably been under heavy scrutiny at every stage of the offseason, probably more so than any other NFL team. Yes there will be struggles along the way, such as a brutal schedule and breaking in several new pieces on defense, but the Ravens still have pretty much all the makings of a championship team.
Secondly, it's important to remember that last season was supposed to be a developmental year of sorts with Todd Monken coming in as offensive coordinator. Despite having to learn a new scheme, the Ravens made it all the way to the AFC Championship Game and could've won with some small adjustments (and an extra bounce or two going their way).
Besides, there's a certain other NFL team, which may or may not play in Texas, that fits the "great regular season but can't win in the postseason" comparison far better than the Ravens.
