Former Ravens RB Sets High Bar For Season
Over his four years with the Baltimore Ravens, running back J.K. Dobbins may have had the very worst injury luck in the entire NFL.
After an extremely promising rookie season, Dobbins unfortunately suffered a torn ACL in the 2021 preseason that kept him out the entire year. He then returned in 2022, but didn't look quite right and underwent another procedure on his knee that limited him to eight games that season. Then in 2023, fate proved cruel once again when he suffered a torn Achilles in the season opener, which would prove to be his final game in a Ravens uniform.
In total, Dobbins has played just nine out of a possible 51 regular season games over the past three seasons.
Even after all that, Dobbins, now with the Los Angeles Chargers, believes the best is yet to come.
"I do think if I get the volume, I'll be one of the best in the league," Dobbins said per ESPN's Kris Rhim. "I've shown that. Y'all know how much yards I averaged per carry?"
To answer that question, Dobbins has averaged 5.8 yards per carry throughout his carry. In his 2020 rookie season, the only one he was fully healthy for, he averaged six yards per carry while finishing with 805 yards and nine touchdowns.
"I don't know how many backs got that," Dobbins said.
Dobbins, 25, now feels that the game has slowed down for him since his return from injury, and he's showing how in Chargers training camp.
"I feel like I'm in college out there right now," Dobbins said. "And I do think that the storm is over. Now I'm on a new journey, a healthy journey this year. You guys will see -- it'll be special."
In going to Los Angeles, Dobbins has reunited with several familiar faces from his time in Baltimore. Chargers general manager Joe Horitz was a longtime Ravens executive before this offseason, offensive coordinator Greg Roman held the same position in Baltimore from 2019-2022, and another former Ravens running back in Gus Edwards will be Dobbins' partner in the backfield.
The former second-round pick out of Ohio State has shown great potential, but staying on the field has been his problem. Hopefully, 2024 can be the year where Dobbins finally catches a lucky break and remain productive.
