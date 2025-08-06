Ravens Veteran Receives Little Credit as Fantasy Reserve
The Baltimore Ravens' running back room is one of the most acclaimed in the NFL, but that isn't due to the team's depth.
Any team that rosters Derrick Henry will draw favorable claims as one of the most well-equipped rushing units in the league, with the star regularly doing enough as a downfield wrecking ball and touchdown accumulator to put his team in winning positions. The Ravens benefitted greatly from the future Hall-of-Famer in their first season of partnership, as he rushed for a league-high 16 scores on the ground.
His one-of-one on-field abilities help everyone related to the Ravens, save for the backup running backs. Not only is Henry more dominant as an un-tackleable force and as a statistical darling, but he's also a workhorse. He's already demonstrated that to Baltimore, notching over 19 rushing attempts per game without missing a matchup.
Keaton Mitchell is dying to break out, looking to recreate some of that success he had as a rookie in his third NFL season amidst an attempt at a bounce-back year. He's already been thrown into fantasy football conversations as a non-starter worth looking into; evasive, speedy and young enough to warrant his share of designed plays even as Henry's understudy.
If he's gone a tad overlooked by fantasy football managers, Justice Hill has been completely abandoned as an asset. The longtime Ravens running back has spent five years with the team as a platoon weapon, but he looks like he may be buried in the team's current situation.
Alex Kay of Bleacher Report ranked the "handcuff" running back by their fantasy value ahead of the upcoming season, and the Ravens' third-stringer didn't earn a prestige spot on the list, ringing in at No. 25.
"Hill has been Baltimore's backup RB option for the better part of the last half-decade and will remain in that spot this year, but there’s no real path towards earning a significant role in this run-heavy scheme without a serious injury to Derrick Henry," Kay wrote.
"Henry and the Ravens’ high-powered rushing offense proved to be a match made in heaven. The veteran juggernaut will be back for another go in Charm City after he rushed for nearly 2,000 yards in his first season, effectively closing the door for fantasy-relevance on every other Baltimore RB."
Hill's had to split possessions with the likes of Gus Edwards and JK Dobbins in the past, but now with even more talented inter-position competition, he'll need some a few more factors to go his way to see extended playing time. Expect him to be a regular on the waiver wire, available in a pinch should his number get called midway through the season.
