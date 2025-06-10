Raven Country

Former Ravens RB Signs with Broncos

A former Baltimore Ravens running back will capitalize on last year's comeback by signing another short contract, this time with the Denver Broncos.

Henry Brown

Jan 15, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs the ball while defended by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Markus Bailey (51) during the first half in a wild card game at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Jan 15, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs the ball while defended by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Markus Bailey (51) during the first half in a wild card game at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Baltimore Ravens running back JK Dobbins signed a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos on Tuesday, ESPN insider Adam Schefter announced.

The Los Angeles Chargers took a chance on the former Raven a year ago, even after he couldn't make it through the 2023 NFL season opener before sustaining a season-ending Achilles tear. This wasn't the back's first brush with injuries, having missed the entirety of what would've been his sophomore season in 2021 with a slew of leg ailments.

He bounced back in a one-and-done season in LA, getting the second-most nods in the Comeback Player of the Year vote after a successful fourth season in the league. He appeared in 13 games, 11 of which he started in his highest single-season total rushing yard finish with 905 with the most responsibility he's ever been tasked with while also tacking on nine touchdowns with 32 catches for 153 yards.

He'll join a Denver running back room that's already chock-full of players competing for snaps, providing second-year quarterback Bo Nix with plenty of options to dump the ball to as they hope to make a second-straight playoff appearance under head coach Sean Payton.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Henry Brown
HENRY BROWN

Henry covers the Washington Wizards and Baltimore Ravens with prior experience as a sports reporter with The Baltimore Sun, the Capital Gazette and The Lead. A Bowie, MD native, he earned his Journalism degree at the University of Maryland.

Home/News