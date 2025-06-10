Former Ravens RB Signs with Broncos
Former Baltimore Ravens running back JK Dobbins signed a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos on Tuesday, ESPN insider Adam Schefter announced.
The Los Angeles Chargers took a chance on the former Raven a year ago, even after he couldn't make it through the 2023 NFL season opener before sustaining a season-ending Achilles tear. This wasn't the back's first brush with injuries, having missed the entirety of what would've been his sophomore season in 2021 with a slew of leg ailments.
He bounced back in a one-and-done season in LA, getting the second-most nods in the Comeback Player of the Year vote after a successful fourth season in the league. He appeared in 13 games, 11 of which he started in his highest single-season total rushing yard finish with 905 with the most responsibility he's ever been tasked with while also tacking on nine touchdowns with 32 catches for 153 yards.
He'll join a Denver running back room that's already chock-full of players competing for snaps, providing second-year quarterback Bo Nix with plenty of options to dump the ball to as they hope to make a second-straight playoff appearance under head coach Sean Payton.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!