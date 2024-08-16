Ravens' Justin Tucker Hits Absurd Kick at Practice
Even at 35 years old, Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is still pushing his limits.
Tucker, who owns the record for the longest field goal in NFL history at 66 yards, pushed his range even further when he attempted a 68-yarder in practice earlier this week. The kick barely sailed over the crossbar, but the problem was that no one seemed to know if it went in or not. One official signaled good, the other signaled no good, and returner Damarion "Pepe" Williams signaled both.
Tucker, on the other hand, instantly knew he made it.
"I feel like I always have to [push that limit]," Tucker said, per the Ravens' site. "I know there are dudes out there that are coming for the top spot. Everybody in this league is competitive and wants to be the best. I have to keep that in my mind and keep making sure I'm playing at a level that we can all consider elite.
"Accuracy, distance, they all go hand in hand as far as I'm concerned. Developing every part of my game is just as important now as it ever was."
Of course, distance isn't everything for Tucker, who uncharacteristically went 1-for-5 on kicks of 50+ yards last season. He isn't explicitly focused on making long field goals, but he'll certainly rise up when the time comes.
"I just plan on being ready to go and ready to put the ball through the uprights, any place, anytime, whenever 'Harbs' [John Harbaugh] send me out there, it's for a reason – to come back with three points," Tucker said.
At this point in his career, Tucker has already established himself as the greatest kicker to ever play. Not only does he hold the record for the longest field goal ever made, but he's also the most accurate kicker of all time with a 90.2 field goal percentage.
Even for all his accomplishments, Tucker remains extremely humble and appreciative of his teammates.
"I think I've seen Tom Brady talk about the undisputed 'GOAT' of our game," Tucker said. "I remember him being asked, 'What's it like to be the 'GOAT?' What's it like to be the best ever?'
"It struck me that the first thing he pointed to was everybody else around him. He talked about how he played with championship defenses, he played with championship pass catchers, championship-caliber [offensive] linemen keeping him healthy and keeping him safe, so he could deliver the ball, championship coaching staffs developing him and the players around him, so that's a very long way of saying that any level of success that I have experienced – sure, I do take pride in putting in the work every single day – but I'm around excellent people all the time."
