Report: Ravens Won't Add Another QB
For those who believe that the Baltimore Ravens' offense can't sustain the loss of superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson, the team's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles did little to ease those concerns.
Veteran Josh Johnson got the start, but the 38-year-old journeyman failed to impress as he completed just four of 12 passes for 62 yards. Sixth-round rookie Devin Leary took over for the second half, but he too struggled as he completed six of 10 passes for 37 yards, although a QB sneak touchdown boosted his overall performance. Finally, undrafted rookie Emory Jones took the final offensive snap of the game, but that ended strip sack that ultimately cost the Ravens the game.
After the backups' lackluster performance, some began to wonder if the Ravens could look to bring a new face to their quarterback room. According to Ravens.com editorial director Ryan Mink, though, that doesn't appear to be in the team's plans.
"No, the Ravens are not going to bring in a different backup quarterback," Mink writes in a mailbag article. Josh Johnson is the guy. Johnson had a tough preseason opener, going 4-of-12 for 62 yards against the Eagles, but that's one game in a 15+ year career that includes 39 regular-season games and nine starts. I'm not going to overreact to one preseason game for a longtime veteran, and neither are Ravens coaches."
As Mink later notes, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said earlier this week that the team "loves" Johnson and has faith in him to run the offense. Fans may not agree with that assesment, but it's clear that the team believes in their current backup.
The player that many Ravens fans brought up is veteran Ryan Tannehill, who spent the past five years with the Tennessee Titans. However, he has no familiarity with offensive coordinator Todd Monken, and unless he's comfortable signing for the veteran minimum, the Ravens likely don't have the cap space to bring him in. It would be fun to reunite him with star running back Derrick Henry, but just doesn't seem practical.
Maybe the Ravens could change their mind if Jackson goes down long-term, but for now, they don't see much of a reason to shake up their quarterback room.
