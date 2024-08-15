Ravens Welcome Orioles Stars to Practice
The Baltimore Ravens are nothing if not gracious hosts, especially when it comes to their neighbors down the street.
During Wednesday's practice, the second-to-last of training camp, the Ravens welcomed several Orioles to take in the experience. In attendance were All-Star shortstop Gunnar Henderson, center fielder Cedric Mullins, closer Craig Kimbrel and manager Brandon Hyde.
For Henderson specifically, it was an experience he won't soon forget.
"It's really cool, seeing them up close and in person," Henderson said, per the Ravens' site. "Just seeing how big they are because you don't really get to witness that on TV.
"It's cool kind of seeing their routines, what they do day in and day out, kind of compared to what we do," Henderson said. "... [It's] not every day you get to go out there and just chat it up with some of the best to do it in the NFL."
Henderson, 23, is already one of the top players in baseball after winning the American League Rookie of the Year award last year. With an MVP award possibly in his future, getting to see a two-time MVP in Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was very enlightening.
"It's unreal watching him do his thing," Henderson said. "And now I even have a greater respect just seeing how big all these people are. It's really special what he's doing."
Even Ravens coach John Harbaugh got in on the fun, striking a lengthy conversation with Hyde about how they run their operations.
"We were talking about our teams, really," Harbaugh said. "I kind of had some questions about his team [the Orioles] and [Hyde] had some questions about my team – and maybe some things that were coming up with his team. I had no advice for him; some things up with our team. That's kind of how it works. He's a joy to watch. I have so much respect for Brandon – I think he's a great coach – a great skipper. What a job they've done; the team's so exciting."
With a 71-50 record, the Orioles currently sit just half a game behind the New York Yankees for the AL East lead. After joining the Ravens on Wednesday, they defeated the Washington Nationals 4-1 at Camden Yards.
