Ravens, Chiefs Already Eyeing Rematch
After months of buildup, Thursday's NFL Kickoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs lived up to the hype.
In a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs spent most of the game in the lead as they looked to defend home turf on their banner night. However, the Ravens managed to keep things just close enough to set up one of the most dramatic final sequences in recent memory. Lamar Jackson found Isaiah Likely in the back of the end zone for what seemed to be the tying touchdown, but the tight end's toe was just barely out of bounds, and Kansas City hung on for a 27-20 victory.
It was an absolutely thrilling start to the new season, as well as potential playoff preview. After the game, players on both teams seem confident about another showdown down the road.
"There's no excuses whatsoever," Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith said. "Hats off to those guys. They won the game, but we'll definitely see them again."
Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, a first-team All-Pro in each of the past two seasons, gave credit to the Ravens for their resiliency on the final drive. His team escaped with a win this time, but they now know their margin for error against Baltimore is extremely thin.
"First off, heck of a job by them to even get it in the red zone with like 40 seconds left to go," Jones said. "There was a lot of effort and a lot of grit that was played in the last few plays by our defense. We were able to hold on. We were inches away from going into overtime in the first game of the year. We knew it was going to be a battle. It was an exciting game that came down to literally the end."
"That's a playoff caliber team right there with an MVP quarterback. We look forward to seeing them later on down the road."
The Ravens had several self-inflicted errors throughout the game, and if just a couple of them turn out different, they could've easily walked out of Kansas City with a win. Despite the fact that Baltimore is now 1-5 against Kansas City in the Jackson era, the team confident it can turn the tables on its nemesis in a future playoff matchup.
"I'd say this is probably the worst game we're going to play all year, so if this is the best that they've got, good luck in the postseason," Likely said.
