Ravens TE Drops Bomb After Chiefs Loss
The Baltimore Ravens came within a toe of tying the Kansas City Chiefs with no time on the clock in Week 1. Instead, Isaiah Likely was ruled out of bounds, moving the team's record to 0-1 with another heartbreaking loss coming to Patrick Mahomes and company.
But the Ravens aren't stressing about the situation. Many in the locker room said after the game that they believed Likely's catch was a touchdown, and should have been called the opposite way. It wasn't, but Baltimore believes they'll meet the Chiefs again this season, coming with another playoff fight. Next time, they feel they're ready.
After the game, Likely was asked about the outcome and the Ravens loss to the Chiefs - their second one-score touchdown to Kansas City in the last two matchups. His response was felt across the fanbase, hinting that the Ravens have a lot more to come, and the next time these two teams meet, it won't be as close, or in Kansas City's favor.
"I'd say this is probably the worst game we'll play all year. So if this is the best that they've got... " Likely told reporters.
Likely took responsibility for giving the refs any question at the end of the game, saying he should've been more certain that his feet were in bounds.
"I take responsibility," Likely told reporters. "That’s on me. Gotta get my feet down."
HIs night ended with nine receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown. He stole the show with a 49-yard catch and run that showed off every bit of his athleticism for a tight end, along with strength to fight off defenders.
Next time, Likely will be just as big of a factor for the Ravens as he was in this matchup. He feels confident the Ravens could walk away winners, and if the NFL stays the way it's been, there's a good chance these two find themselves at the top of the AFC come playoff time in 2024.
