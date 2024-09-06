LeBron James Makes Ravens Bold Prediction
The Baltimore Ravens kicked off the season against the Kansas City Chiefs, and despite the loss, one NBA superstar sees a high ceiling for the AFC North defending champs.
With the beginning of the season, picks for who will make the playoffs and win the Super Bowl will come flooding in. Among those who made their prediction on who would win the Super Bowl was NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
James had the Ravens making it to Super Bowl LIX and beating the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans.
"I got Baltimore coming out of the AFC," James said. "I'm not counting out Patrick Mahomes like we never counted out Tom Brady. I just feel like this could be Baltimore's year."
Along with feeling like this could be the year the Ravens get the job done, James had high praise for the team adding former All-Pro and Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry in the offseason.
"They got Derrick Henry, one of my favorite players in the NFL," James said.
Henry is going to be instrumental in the Ravens continuing to be one of the NFL's elite rushing teams. Baltimore led the league in rushing yards per game and they were fourth in points per game.
The Ravens playing the 49ers in the Super Bowl would be a rematch of when they last won it all in 2012. Baltimore won 34-31 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, where this year's Super Bowl is taking place.
Baltimore and San Francisco being pitted against each other in the Super Bowl would make for a more than intriguing matchup. Both teams are trying to get over the hump after being among the NFL's elite in recent years.
If James' prediction comes to fruition, it'd lift the weight of the world of the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson's shoulders and likely seal his place in the NFL Hall of Fame whenever he decides to hang his cleats up
