Watch: Derrick Henry Scores First Ravens Touchdown
In Thursday's season-opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Baltimore Ravens wanted to set the tone early and establish a consistent running game.
Thanks to their prized free agent signing Derrick Henry, they did just that on the first drive.
The Ravens put King Henry to work in his first drive wearing purple and black, and that decision paid off. He had five carries on the opening drive of the game, including a five-yard touchdown to make an early statement.
Here's a look at The King's first score as a Raven:
Many things went wrong for the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs, and one of their biggest blunders was their failure to establish a consistent rushing attack. Baltimore had just 16 carries in that game, and Lamar Jackson had half of them. Considering their rushing game was the best in the league all year, it was baffling to watch them completely abandon it in in the biggest game of the season.
Henry, who just completed his eighth and final season with the Tennessee Titans at the time, wondered if things might've been different if he had been there for Baltimore.
"I was wishing I could suit up that day [when I was] watching that game," Henry told reporters Sunday. "But yes, now it's my turn, so [I have] to take advantage of it. It's going to be a hell of a game. The Chiefs are always tough, [and] they're solid on all three [phases], so we've got to be locked in this week to be able to execute on Thursday."
Additionally, Henry has had his way with the Chiefs throughout his career. In six prior matchups (two in the postseason), The King averaged 112 rushing yards per game and had eight rushing touchdowns.
Given Henry's dominance against Kansas City, and the Ravens wanting to really hone in on the run game this time, expect him to continue to pound the rock throughout the night.
