How to Watch: Ravens vs. Chiefs
There's nothing quite like primetime football, let alone opening the season in front of a national audience. This year, the Baltimore Ravens get that honor, facing the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on the road.
Of course, this game is a rematch of January's AFC Championship Game, which Kansas City won 17-10 en route to another title. Nothing the Ravens can do will change the past unfortunately, but there's definitely some extra motivation against the team that ended their dream season.
Fans all across the country will be tuning in for the start of the NFL season, so for anyone still looking for a way to follow along, here's how to watch.
Date: Sept. 5, 2024
Time: 8: 20 p.m. ET.
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
TV: NBC
Streaming: Peacock, NFL+
Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM), 98Rock (97.9 FM)
National Radio: Westwood One; SiriusXM Radio Ch. 85 or 225
The Chiefs lead the all-time regular-season series against Baltimore 7-4, though the Ravens won the last regular-season meeting 36-35 at home in 2021. Again, the two teams met in last season's AFC Championship Game, with Kansas City evening the all-time postseason series at 1-1.
Under longtime coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens boast an impressive 12-4 record in season-openers, including a 25-9 home win over the Houston Texans last year. The Chiefs are 9-2 in Week 1 under Andy Reid, though a 21-20 home loss to the Detroit Lions last season ended their eight-game winning streak in season-openers.
This game will be especially important for the Ravens, as four of their first five games come against teams with that finished winning records. The Chiefs' early schedule isn't exactly a walk in the park, but not quite as hard as Baltimore's.
With two clear-cut Super Bowl contenders battling it out, there's no better way to get the season underway.
