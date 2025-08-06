Ravens RB Could Have Fantasy Breakthrough
The Baltimore Ravens have a contending team full of pieces ready to win games now.
They've drafted their way into a unit that profiles as one of the must-see teams of 2025, and now that it's their time to win, the organization's management of their younger prospects will be one of their many enticing storylines to monitor. The Ravens have a lot of mouths to feed, with plenty of potential playmakers just waiting for one of the stars to get out of the way for a spot to open up on the depth chart.
Keaton Mitchell has been one of the more popular names thrown around Ravens media since training camp commenced, with the young running back looking to bounce back in the fall. ESPN's Dan Graziano spent some time closely observing the team come together during this summer's training camp, and flagged the prospect as one of the team's more intriguing upside fantasy football bets for how much he'd be able to help the team if he got some real reps under his belt.
"This summer, he appears to have his speed back, and the Ravens are excited about it," Graziano wrote. "Derrick Henry will be the primary ball carrier, of course, but Mitchell adds a different element to this run game. Expect him to have a role in the offense."
His promising rookie year looked like his first steps towards potential stardom, averaging 8.4 yards per carry and 49.5 yards per game before tearing his ACL near the end of the 2023 season. He arrived in time to finish out his sophomore season, but lacked that same agility in five games.
He's blown some Ravens coaches away in recent weeks, looking like the same speedster who'd have a real chance at one of the best backup running backs in the league.
As Graziano pointed out, Mitchell doesn't exactly have a clean route to putting up great fantasy football numbers from day one. Henry remains one of the best scoring weapons in the league in both fantasy leagues and in real-life NFL football, but Keaton, similar to other young pieces like Rashod Bateman or Isaiah Likely, can still force themselves in as regular pieces for the offense to turn to, even if they don't have starters' workloads.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!