Ravens Star Defender Receives Shocking Prediction
Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton is one of the best defensive backs in the NFL, and very few people would question that. But where does he rank among the league's elite defenders overall?
Well, Connor Burke of Ebony Bird seems to think Hamilton would place pretty highly, as he is predicting the two-time Pro Bowler to take home the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2025.
"The addition of rookie safety Malaki Starks should unlock another level of dominance in Hamilton," Burke wrote. "Like Hamilton, Starks is as versatile as any defensive back. It opens up the opportunity for Hamilton to play near the line of scrimmage and roam the field where he is at his best. He might be the most important player to any defense in the league. With that kind of significance on the defensive side, he is an easy candidate for the award."
Hamilton finished with 107 tackles, a couple of sacks, an interception, a pair of forced fumbles and eight passes defended last season. He also registered a terrific 90.1 overall grade at Pro Football Focus and made his second straight trip to the Pro Bowl.
The 24-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Notre Dame, was selected by the Ravens with the 14th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
It didn't take long for Hamilton to flash his potential, as he totaled 62 tackles, two sacks and five passes defended right off the bat during his rookie campaign. Then, in 2023, Hamilton broke out, racking up 81 stops, three sacks, four picks, 13 passes defended and a defensive touchdown, earning a First-Team All-Pro selection.
The problem for Hamilton, however, is that safeties rarely win the Defensive Player of the Year honors. Troy Polamalu last achieved the feat in 2010, making him just the third safety in NFL history to capture the award.
