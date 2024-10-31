Ravens Star Defends Coaches Amidst Defensive Struggles
The Baltimore Ravens' defense has been a major surprise this season, but not in a good way.
What was the league's best defense a year ago has cratered to become one of the worst this season. The front has played relatively well, but the secondary is allowing the most passing yards in the league in shocking fashion. Blown coverages, dropped interceptions, you name it, it's probably gone wrong for Baltimore.
With the defense's drastic drop-off, many are pointing the finger at first-year defensive coordinator Zach Orr. The Ravens promoted Orr after the departure of defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald (Seattle Seahawks head coach), defensive line coach Anthony Weaver (Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator) and defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson (Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator), yet the results just haven't been there yet.
In fact, they even brought back former defensive coordinator Dean Pees as an advisor earlier in the season, but that too hasn't produced much visible improvement.
However, Orr's players still whole-heartedly believe in him. Following Wednesday's practice, star safety Kyle Hamilton gave a strong defense for Orr and the rest of the defensive coaching staff.
"I don't think that necessarily there was a loss of talent," Hamilton said. "I feel like we kept a good amount of people in our [defensive] room – players and coaches – and I don't feel like the room feels super different from last year.
"It's just [about] executing, and last year, we were executing. I can't pinpoint [or] give you an exact answer on why that isn't happening right now, but that's still something that we're trying to figure out, [and] we're trying to perfect. We'll never get to that point; nobody will [get to perfection]. I think that's the beauty of football – you're always chasing something. We're just in the process of working out the kinks right now."
That obviously doesn't mean everything is sunshine and rainbows. The Ravens' still rank dead last in pass defense, and no one in the building is happy about it.
"I'm pissed to see it, because I feel like I'm one of the leaders in that room," Hamilton said. "I feel like I kind of take a big part of the blame for that – guys not being on the same page and not executing. Obviously, especially if we had guys in the room that couldn't do it, it would be a different story, but we have everything we could ever want in that room, so we know we have all the answers in the room. We just have to find them."
