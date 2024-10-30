Ravens Become Chiefs Biggest Threat After Blockbuster Trade
The Baltimore Ravens acquired wide receiver Diontae Johnson in a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, filling their obvious need for another pass-catcher.
And the Kansas City Chiefs should be very concerned.
The Ravens now boast a rather fearsome one-two punch in Zay Flowers and Johnson, providing Lamar Jackson with what is easily his best receiving duo throughout his tenure as Baltimore quarterback.
Yes, Johnson struggled in Carolina, but let's be honest: his quarterback situation wasn't great, and he should get much cleaner opportunities in Baltimore.
The fact of the matter is that Johnson has a Pro Bowl season under his belt. Back in 2021 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he hauled in 107 receptions for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. That is what he is capable of at his peak.
Now, will Johnson post those numbers with the Ravens? Probably not, considering that Baltimore is a run-heavy offense, but just the idea of him having that ceiling is tantalizing for a Ravens offense that already ranks No. 1 in the NFL.
By landing Johnson, Baltimore just established itself as the primary threat to the Chiefs in the AFC, and possibly in the entire NFL in general.
Remember: the Ravens faced Kansas City in the conference championship game last January and lost largely because they lacked legitimate weapons in the aerial attack.
Now, with Flowers and Johnson at wide out, not to mention Isaiah Likely and Mark Andrews at tight end, Baltimore no longer has that issue.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs' offense has labored in 2024. They may have swung a trade for DeAndre Hopkins, but both Rashee Rice and Marquise Brown are out for the season. Patrick Mahomes hasn't looked great, to say the least, so it's no longer a guarantee—or even a probability—that Kansas City can win a shootout with the Ravens.
Jackson has always been in dire need of weapons. Up until this point, he hasn't really had them. At least not in large numbers.
But Baltimore just put all of its cards on the table. Offensively, this is the most loaded team the Ravens have had under Jackson's direction, and we haven't even mentioned running back Derrick Henry.
The Chiefs are still the two-time defending Super Bowl champions and should be treated as much, but it is very difficult to ignore just how good Baltimore looks on paper.
