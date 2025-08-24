Ravens Defender Expected to Become Highest-Paid at Position
The Baltimore Ravens have several players who are in line to receive big paydays in the near future, but one is expected to reset that market.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports believes Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton will become the next highest-paid player at his position.
"He'll earn a cool $18.6 million under a fifth-year option in 2025, but Hamilton could make a case for a lot more as maybe the rangiest, most versatile player at his position," Benjamin wrote. "A Swiss Army knife for both Mike Macdonald and Zach Orr in Baltimore, he's also been durable, missing just two games since becoming a full-time starter in 2023."
Hamilton is one of the NFL's most underpaid players after recording 250 tackles, seven sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, five interceptions, 27 passes defensed and one touchdown through the first three years of his NFL career.
"The league's best safety is far from its highest-paid safety,"Alex Kay of Bleacher Report writes. "Kyle Hamilton proved he is the cream of the crop by excelling at both the free and strong safety positions (as well as some nickel cornerback) during a magnificent 2024 campaign. After opening the year working around the box and covering slot receivers, the 24-year-old then shifted back and continued his excellence in that spot. There's not much Hamilton can't provide on defense for the Baltimore Ravens."
Baltimore selected Hamilton in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and is probably still pinching itself that he was available at the No. 14 overall pick.
Hamilton has since earned back-to-back Pro Bowl nods as well as first-team All-Pro honors in 2023 and second-team All-Pro honors in 2024. He's entering the fourth year of his rookie deal, so it's safe to assume he will prove Benjamin right in due time.
However, the Ravens are doing their best to take advantage of his $4 million salary in the meantime as they look to finally get over the hump in the playoffs.
If Hamilton puts together yet another potential NFL Defensive Player of the Year-worthy campaign in 2025, he should only raise his value as he looks to become the highest-paid safety in the NFL.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!