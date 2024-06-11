Ravens Named Contenders After Massive Offseason Moves
It's not a stretch to say that the Baltimore Ravens have roster that most NFL teams would kill to have for themselves.
Overflowing with talent on both sides of the ball, Baltimore is a clear-cut Super Bowl contender for good reason.
Lamar Jackson leads the league's best rushing offense, and the addition of Derrick Henry this offseason makes the ground game that much more terrifying. The two-time MVP quarterback also has a solid set of weapons to throw to with receiver Zay Flowers and tight end Mark Andrews, ensuring the offense doeszn't get too one-dimensional. The defense may have lost some talent this offseason, but there's still no shortage of talent at every level.
Baltimore has yet to get over the playoff hump with this group, but as long as it remains intact, the Ravens should be able to contend for a title. In fact, Pro Football Focus belives the sheer talent on display is the Ravens' biggest reason for optimism this season.
"The Ravens are the AFC version of the 49ers. They are incredibly talented and balanced. Their overall team grade in 2023 ranked second behind San Francisco," PFF writes. "Lamar Jackson is the reigning MVP. Now, they've added running back Derrick Henry, who continued to excel last season with a 90.1 overall grade.
"Baltimore’s defense lost linebacker Patrick Queen but retained elite playmakers in Roquan Smith, Justin Madubuike and Kyle Hamilton. First-round pick Nate Wiggins adds needed speed and length at cornerback. If the Ravens find enough help at wide receiver and along the offensive line, they will contend for a Lombardi Trophy."
Saying that a talented roster is reason for optimism is about as obvious as saying grass is green, but it goes to show that Ravens fans should appreciate the team that has been assembled.
