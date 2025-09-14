Ravens Starting LB Injured vs. Browns
UPDATE: Van Noy has been now been ruled out for the rest of the game, per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.
Baltimore Ravens edge rusher Kyle Van Noy is questionable to return in Week 2's game against the Cleveland Browns due to a hamstring injury, the team announced.
Van Noy, 34, left the game early on after appearing to stop during a pass rush. He has yet to return as of halftime.
The 13th-year pro is coming off an outstanding season in 2024, recording a career-high 12.5 sacks to lead the Ravens. He also earned his first Pro Bowl selection, a surprise considering he's already won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.
Whether or not Van Noy would continue his hot streak with the Ravens was a point of debate entering this season, considering that he's now firmly in his mid-30s, as previously mentioned. Unfortunately, he had a quiet first game last week against the Buffalo Bills, accounting for just three total tackles and a quarterback hit.
However, he was one of the most vocal players after the embarrassing collapse.
"They had a bunch of quick passes, and then one of their long passes, I feel like there was some max [protect coverage] in there," Van Noy told reporters after the game. "I think it was just some rushed coverage, and they were good enough to make the finish and close out the game. Sometimes the pass rusher would win, and he would get the ball out, or sometimes the pass rush wasn't good enough, and they were able to have time [to throw].
"So, we've just got to continue to work and get better. Luckily, this is the first game. Obviously, it's not how you want to start the season, but we're grateful to have 16 more chances and be at home against Cleveland next week."
If Van Noy can't come back, the Ravens will have to lean on not just his partner in crime Odafe Oweh, but also their younger pass rushers. Chief among them is second-round rookie Mike Green, who already made a good play by pressuring Joe Flacco on a key third down. The nation's leader in sacks last year was just waiting to be unleashed, and perhaps this is the Ravens' opportunity to do so.
The Ravens lead the Browns 10-3 at halftime as they look for the first win of this young season.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!