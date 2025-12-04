Ravens to Honor Super Bowl Team 25 Years Later

25 years ago, one of the best defenses in NFL history helped propel the Baltimore Ravens to NFL supremacy with their first-ever Super Bowl title after beating the New York Giants 34-7. That team will be honored by the franchise.

The celebration will take place during the Ravens' Week 14 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Over 50 members from that 2000 team are expected to be there, including Ray Lewis, Jonathan Ogden, and Trent Dilfer.

Before noon local time, there will be a parade down RavensWalk featuring the team. After that, former Ravens head coach Brian Billick and nine of his assistants will be honored during the team's pre-game intros. Ogden will be the honorary captain, while Lewis will be the Legend of the Game.

During halftime, the Super Bowl-winning team will be honored at halftime for a special on-field ceremony. Billick and Lewis will be addressing the crowd.

The Significance of Ravens' 2000 team

The Ravens' most significant impact was winning the franchise's first Super Bowl. It was a quick turnaround after the franchise had just come into existence a few years before that title win.

One thing everyone remembers from that Super Bowl-winning team is how good the defense was. That Ravens defense shut out four opponents, with three of them in the first four weeks, and allowed less than 10 points nine times. They finished first in points allowed per game and rushing yards per game.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Baltimore's superstar from that unit was Lewis, who was a Pro Bowler, an All-Pro, and the Defensive Player of the Year. He led the way with 137 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, six pass deflections, two interceptions, three sacks, and three fumble recoveries in 16 games.

While the passing game struggled, the standout from that offense was running back Jamal Lewis, who was in his rookie season and had rushed for 1,364 yards and six touchdowns that season. He finished third in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

That Ravens roster had four future Hall of Famers on the team: linebacker Ray Lewis, Ogden, tight end Shannon Sharpe, and defensive back Rod Woodson. They also had five Pro Bowlers selected to the team.

The coaching staff also included multiple coaches who would become NFL head coaches — guys like Marvin Lewis, Jack Del Rio, Rex Ryan, and Mike Smith.

There are a lot of great memories from that team, but the city of Baltimore will remember that Ravens team as one of the most dominant in not only the franchise's history but also NFL history.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!