Ravens Get Good Practice News on Two Defenders

The Baltimore Ravens finally got a bit of good news on the injury front, announcing that outside linebacker Tavius Robinson (foot) and defensive back Ar’Darius Washington (Achilles) have both returned to practice. For a team that’s been stretched thin defensively at moments this season, even seeing two familiar jerseys back on the field feels like a breath of fresh air. Still, the timelines for both players aren’t the same, and expectations need to be managed—especially with the Pittsburgh Steelers on deck this week.

Ravens announce that OLB Tavius Robinson (foot) and DB Ar’Darius Washington (Achilles) have both returned to practice. Washington, who tore his Achilles in May, will have multi-week ramp up. Robinson probably won’t need too long. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) December 2, 2025

Washington's Long Road Back

Washington’s return is probably the biggest headline because of what he’s coming back from. Tearing your Achilles in May is no small setback, and the fact that he’s out there in early December is impressive on its own. But the Ravens made it very clear: this is a multi-week ramp-up. As much as fans love the idea of plugging him right into nickel reps, that’s just not realistic after an injury like this.

Washington’s value is real, though. He’s a safety who can slide into nickel coverages, giving Baltimore a flexible piece in matchups where speed and quick reactions matter. Before the injury, he showed flashes of being that twitchy hybrid defender every modern defense wants. But even with those skills, expecting him to log legit reps this week against the Steelers would be asking way too much. Achilles recoveries are more about patience than toughness, and the Ravens aren’t going to risk a setback for a short-term gain.

Oct 6, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tavius Robinson (95) celebrates a sack during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Robinson’s Path and What He Brings

Robinson’s situation is different. He’s coming off a foot injury, and while those can linger, his timeline is much cleaner. If anyone out of the two has a shot to be available sooner, it’s him. Even then, calling it a “maybe” feels safer than calling it a “likely.” Baltimore knows what he brings—length off the edge, solid run discipline, and flashes as a pass rusher that show he’s still trending in the right direction.

He’s approaching 27, which is usually when pass rushers start entering their prime. The hope is this injury didn’t stall the momentum he was building earlier in the year. The Ravens don’t need him to be a star—they just need him to be effective, and he’s already shown he can impact the game in spots.

Both returns matter, but they matter for different reasons. Washington represents future versatility. Robinson represents immediate depth with upside. And for a team gearing up for a potential playoff push, getting healthier on defense—even slowly—is still a win.

