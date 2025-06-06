Odafe Oweh's Bulk Up Earns Praise From Ravens DC
Every year there are a few NFL players who show up to OTAs, or some other part of offseason workouts, looking completely different than they did before. For the Baltimore Ravens, edge rusher Odafe Oweh is that player.
Oweh, who had a breakout season with 10 sacks in 2024, showed up to OTAs last week with significantly more muscle mass than he ever had before, which is saying quite a lot. Ahead of a massively-important contract year, Oweh is doing everything in his power to have the best season possible.
Oweh turned a lot of heads with his bulk up, including that of his own defensive coordinator in Zach Orr.
"He's another guy who came back and - he's always been in real good physical shape, man - but you can see he took it to another level," Orr told reporters Thursday. "Like, he's [added] 20 pounds of muscle. I don't know how he did it, but I'm glad he did. But he's still fast, still got that twitchiness and that explosiveness."
"You know, this is a big year for Odafe. We don't shy away from it, we all know what it is, it's a contract year. We know his individual goals, we know he wants to get a contract, we know he wants to get accomplished. We know his team goals, we know he wants to be a centerpiece to help us reach the Super Bowl. So, he's took that approach, I think it's going to do wonders for his game because tackles are already scared of his speed and he has the ability to power, but I think with 20 extra pounds, that's going to make his power even better. I'm excited for Odafe, man, and I think he approached his situation the right way."
A 2021 first-round pick out of Penn State, Oweh took a while to get going before his break out last year. Over his first three seasons, he had just 13 sacks despite remaining relatively healthy.
The important part is that he's emerged as a strong pass rusher now, and with another strong season, he'll all but guarantee himself a life-changing contract.
"I would be crazy to say that's not something a little bit in the back of my mind, but every year, I try to get better, try to be better than I was last year," Oweh said. "To be honest, that's really what I'm focused on. I know if I do that, it's going to take care of itself."
