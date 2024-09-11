Ravens Avoid Lamar Jackson Injury Concern
On Monday, Baltimore Ravens fans had quite the scare when superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson did not participate in practice while reportedly dealing with soreness. After carrying the ball 16 times last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, his most in a game since 2021, it wasn't too hard to see why.
Thankfully, Jackson was not only a full-go at Wednesday's practice, but he didn't even appear on the team's initial injury report.
In fact, only three players appeared on the injury report. Outside linebacker Adisa Isaac and inside linebacker Roquan Smith were both limited participants with a hamstring and shoulder injury, respectively, while outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy did not particpate with an eye injury. Van Noy suffered a fractured orbital bone in last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and the timetable for his return is not yet known.
Isaac missed practice all of last week with a hamstring injury that he suffered in the preseason. It's actually the second hamstring injury of the offseason, as the third-round pick from Penn State previously dealt with one in his other leg that kept him out most of the summer.
Smith is the surprise name on the list. The All-Pro linebacker seemingly finished the Chiefs game without any injury, and was a full-go in Monday's practice. As the center piece of the defense, Smith is vital to the Ravens' success, and they'll hopefully have him at full strength come Sunday.
Cornerback Arthur Maulet, who will miss at least the first four games of the season after having arthroscopic knee surgery, worked with a trainer on a side field. Although he still can't return until October, Maulet participating at all is a good indication that he'll be back sooner rather than later.
Additionally, Jackson wasn't the only Raven to return on Wednesday. Rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins and wide receiver/returner Deonte Harty were also back on the field after missing Monday's practice.
The Ravens host the Las Vegas Raiders in their home opener on Sunday, hoping to earn their first win of the season.
