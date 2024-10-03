Ravens Star LB Named Player of Month
It was certainly a September to remember for Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy.
In the first four games of the season, Van Noy has been an absolute monster with seven tackles for loss (most in the league), six sacks (second-most in the league) and a forced fumble. He's only the second player in franchise history to record multiple sacks in three-straight games (Justin Houston in 2022), and considering he suffered a fractured orbital bone in the season opener, his incredible start is that much more impressive.
So impressive, in fact, that Van Noy earned AFC Defensive Player of the Month honors for September. It's the first time in his 11-year career that he's won the award, and he's the first Ravens player to win it since Roquan Smith did in December of 2022.
"The veteran linebacker has been in prime form through September for the Ravens," NFL.com's Grant Gordon wrote. "Van Noy has piled up eight tackles, seven tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a pass breakup. Most eye-popping, though, is that Van Noy is leading the AFC with six sacks. He's tallied two apiece in Baltimore's victories over the past two games."
Van Noy signed with the Ravens before Week 4 of last season, and he's kept that chip on his shoulder ever since. With 15 sacks in 18 games with Baltimore, nearly a third of his career total, he's landed in the perfect situation to thrive as a pass-rusher.
"I think it just comes with the mindset that since I was on the street last year and finally got an opportunity, and [I] just took it personal," Van Noy told reporters after Sunday's win over the Buffalo Bills. "Then, just having the coaches – like Coach [John] Harbaugh, 'Z.O.' [defensive coordinator Zach Orr] and then [pass rush coach] Chuck Smith and [assistant defensive line coach/outside linebackers] Matt [Robinson] – just all kind of believing in me and working with me and letting me be me. And then to have the group that we have, that's young, feisty and hungry, it's been awesome. [I'm] super blessed."
