Could Ravens Land Another Titans RB?
The Baltimore Ravens were able to steal one superstar running back from the Tennessee Titans during the offseason. Signing Derrick Henry was a massive step for the Ravens as they look to get over the hump to win a Super Bowl.
Could they consider looking at another Titans' running back to be a backup for Henry?
Tyjae Spears is a name that has been talked about as a potential trade candidate. Would he be a potential option for Baltimore to add more running back depth behind Henry?
Last Word on Sports recently suggested the Ravens as a potential trade suitor for Spears if Tennessee ends up moving him before the deadline.
"Justice Hill recently signed an extension, but the longtime Raven is more of a special teams player than a featured part of the offense. 2023 undrafted free agent Keaton Mitchell, meanwhile, had a promising rookie season but is coming back from a serious injury and is anything but a safe bet. Perhaps pre-draft concerns about his knee were justified, but if not, Tyjae Spears represents an ideal trade target for a run-heavy team that could use help closing out games."
Spears is a very intriguing player. He offers big-play potential and the ability to be a dual-threat out of the backfield.
So far during the 2024 NFL season with the Titans, he has played in all four games. He has carried the football 27 times for 87 yards and a touchdown, while also catching 12 passes for 76 yards.
Clearly, the 23-year-old running back has not been given the kind of role that he expected before the year.
If he does become availalbe, Baltimore should check in and see what the price tag would be. He would be a solid backup to Henry and has worked with him before.
There is no guarantee that he will be available. But, if he does get put on the trade block, it seems likely that he would be available for a mid-round draft pick.
While this is only speculation and an idea that could make sense, it's a move that would be very intriguing for the Ravens and would give them more playmaking and dual-threat ability out of the backfield.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!