Ravens Named Surprise Destination for Pro Bowl RB
The Baltimore Ravens signed one of the biggest names on the market during the offseason, adding star running back Derrick Henry.
But could the Ravens bring in another halfback?
David Latham of Last Word On Sports thinks it's a possibility.
Latham has listed Baltimore as a potential destination for Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner, who could end up getting dealt by the deadline.
"Henry is on his way to First-Team All-Pro honors, but Baltimore could use a reliable backup if injury strikes, and they could get one with a James Conner trade," Latham wrote.
Historically, the Ravens are no strangers to heavily utilizing two backs. However, they also haven't had a rusher like Henry in their backfield for quite some time.
That makes you wonder if Baltimore would seriously consider surrendering potentially valuable assets for another running back, and one that has made a pair of Pro Bowls, at that.
Justice Hill has shown that he is perfectly capable of being the Ravens' No. 2 option, so it seems relatively unlikely that they would trade for such a big name.
If Baltimore is going to make a trade for another major offensive weapon, you would think that it would be in the form of a wide receiver given the Ravens' lack of depth at the position.
Conner has rushed for 293 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 4.6 yards per carry thus far in 2024. Last year, he registered 1,040 yards and seven scores, logging a robust five yards per attempt.
The 29-year-old has long been one of the more underrated running backs in the NFL, and the Cardinals may require any possible trade suitors to pay a price that may prove too steep for Baltimore.
Conner spent the first four years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers before joining Arizona in 2021.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!