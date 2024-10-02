Ravens Open Return Window for Starting CB
The Baltimore Ravens have won two straight games heading into Week 5.
After the 0-2 start to the year, some panic started to emerge. However, the team was able to put minds at ease over the last two weeks. The Ravens are once again looking like a possible Super Bowl contender.
Now, they're getting closer to getting a huge boost on the defensive side of the football.
According to a release from Baltimore, the Ravens have opened up the practice window for starting cornerback Arthur Maulet.
"The Ravens secondary got stronger Wednesday afternoon as veteran nickel cornerback Arthur Maulet returned to the practice field following his training camp knee injury. This opens Maulet's 21-day window to return to the 53-man roster, but it could be sooner than later."
John Harbaugh recently suggested that Maulet could return to the field in Week 5. On Monday, he commented about the process of getting the cornerback back on the field.
"We'll see where he's at physically and [where we are] roster-wise and all those kinds of things.'
Here is a video of Maulet during his return to the practice field. He certainly looks good.
During the 2023 campaign with Baltimore, Maulet ended up playing in 14 games. He recorded 37 total tackles to go along with two sacks, two fumble recoveries, an interception, and five defended passes.
Clearly, the 31-year-old defensive back has the ability to stuff the stat sheet and make an impact.
If the Ravens are going to accomplish their goals of winning a championship this season, they will need all hands on deck. Getting Maulet back will be a huge upgrade for their defense.
Hopefully, he's able to get back on the field in the near future. Whether it be in Week 5 or next week, simply having him back this early in the season is a massive help.
