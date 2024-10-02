Can Ravens Land Davante Adams?
The trade market just got a whole lot more interesting for the Baltimore Ravens.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, three-time All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams has requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders. Adams had been a popular trade target for a very long time, and now an official trade request should only expedite the process.
That begs the question: should the Ravens pursue a trade for Adams?
There's no question whatsoever that Adams would bring a new dimension to the offense. He's still playing at a very high level in his age-31 season, as the Ravens saw for themselves when he had nine receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown against them in Week 2. Baltimore doesn't have a bona fide No. 1 receiver save for maybe Zay Flowers, and Adams would absolutely change that.
However, the Ravens may not necessarily need a top-flight receiver. Their last two victories have come thanks to dominant rushing performances by Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson, with the latter throwing less than 20 times in each game. Baltimore has seemingly found its identity as a hard-nosed, run-first team, and adding Adams could muddy that identity.
Then there's the logistical side of a potential trade, which only puts more of a damper on the idea. According to ESPN, any team that acquires Adams would owe him around $13.2 million over the rest of the season, with that number decreasing by $940,000 each week. He would then receive $36.3 million next season (without any restructures, extensions, etc.), and while he currently has no guaranteed money after this season, he will almost certainly revise his deal with whichever team acquires him.
According to Over The Cap, the Ravens have around $4.3 million in cap space this season and around $17.3 million next season. That makes it very tricky to fit Adams in, even considering any cap shenanigans they could pull off. Furthermore, trading a second-round pick plus additional compensation, which is reportedly what the Raiders expect, doesn't line up with the Ravens' philosophy.
There's a very good chance the Ravens add some help at the deadline, but Adams may not be the most realistic target.
