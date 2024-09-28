Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Has Alarming Numbers vs Bills
Lamar Jackson is one of the best players in football, but the Baltimore Ravens quarterback may be facing his kryptonite this Sunday: the Buffalo Bills.
Jackson has faced the Bills three times in his NFL career (twice as a starter), and while the Ravens have gone 2-1 in those matchups, Jackson hasn't exactly posted great numbers.
Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis notes that Jackson has rather alarming numbers against Buffalo.
While Sharp's totals were actually a bit off, the fact of the matter is that the two-time MVP has not fared well against the Bills.
Jackson has accumulated four passing touchdowns and three interceptions and has maxed out at 145 passing yards versus Buffalo. He has even been held in check as a rusher, as he averaged just 3.6 yards per carry during the Ravens' 2019 meeting with the Bills.
Buffalo has typically had strong defenses under Sean McDermott, so the fact that the Bills make it difficult on opposing quarterbacks is not too surprising.
However, to see Jackson struggle this much against an opponent is certainly rare.
The 27-year-old hasn't exactly gotten off to a great start in general this season, either, as Baltimore has gone just 1-2 over its first three games.
During that time, Jackson has thrown for 702 yards, three touchdowns and an interception while completing 65.6 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 95.7. He has also rushed for 254 yards and a score, averaging a robust 7.3 yards per carry.
Jackson has been impressive as a rusher this season, but he has been inconsistent with his arm, which resulted in back-to-back losses to begin the 2024 campaign.
Now, Jackson will be facing a 3-0 Bills squad that ranks eighth in the NFL in defense after three weeks.
