Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Has Alarming Numbers vs Bills

Lamar Jackson has faced a McDermott-led defense 3 times (but not since 2022)



- he's never thrown for more than 162 yards



- he’s averaged 5.8 YPA w 4 TDs & 4 INTs



Buffalo has also limited his rushing



- he’s gone over 40 yds just once



PREVIEW BUF @ BAL:https://t.co/9sttmbQQos