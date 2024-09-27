Ravens Hit With Alarming Injury News Before Bills Game
The Baltimore Ravens could be without two starting offensive linemen for Sunday Night football against the Buffalo Bills.
Most notably, Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum is officially questionable with a knee injury. The good news is that Linderbaum fully participated in practice on Friday after being limited on Thursday and not practicing at all on Wednesday. That could be a good indication that he'll play on Sunday, but of course, he wouldn't be listed as questionable if he was completely healthy.
The other lineman who could miss Sunday's game is left guard Andrew Vorhees who's officially doubtful after not practicing all week with an ankle injury. He was on the field Friday, but just to work out with a trainer while wearing street clothes. Head coach John Harbaugh described Vorhees as a game-time decision.
If Linderbaum and/or Vorhees can't go, then the Ravens have some tough choices to make up front. Ben Cleveland, Josh Jones or Sala Aumavae-Laulu could be options at left guard, but all of them are inexperienced at the position. Cleveland also handled center duties while Linderbaum missed time in the preseason, so he is presumably the top option if Linderbaum misses the game again.
Another option is moving right tackle Patrick Mekari to fill in where needed and giving rookie Roger Rosengarten his first start at the position. The Ravens had been rotating Mekari and Rosengarten over the first two weeks, but only Mekari played in Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Moving away from the offensive line, cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis is officially out with a hamstring injury. The third-year pro left the Cowboys game late and did not return.
No other player received a game status, and everyone except Vorhees and Armour-Davis fully participated in practice. So, the Ravens should be close to full strength, especialy if the two offensive linemen suit up.
Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.
