Analyst Makes Grim Prediction for Ravens' Mark Andrews
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has gotten off to a rough start this season, and some are wondering if his struggles will be permanent.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon wrote a piece outlining one take for each team entering Week 4, and his Ravens take focused on Andrews.
"Hate to say it because he's been a great player for years, but I'm not sure Mark Andrews will ever be the same," Gagnon wrote.
Through the first three games of 2024, Andrews has logged just six catches for 65 yards. He went without a catch in Baltimore's win over the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday and was only targeted once.
Last season, Andrews played in just 10 games due to an ankle injury. During his time on the field, he was productive, catching 45 passes for 544 yards and six scores.
However, during Andrews' absence, Isaiah Likely emerged as a prime target for Lamar Jackson, and that trend has continued this year as Likely has twice as many receptions (12) as well as double the amount of targets (16) as Andrews.
Andrews, who played his collegiate football at the University of Oklahoma, was selected by the Ravens in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
He instantly became one of Jackson's favorite pass-catchers, as he hauled in 64 receptions for 852 yards and 10 touchdowns as soon as his second season.
Andrews made three Pro Bowl appearances between 2019 and 2022, with his best campaign coming in 2021 when he racked up 107 grabs for 1,361 yards and nine scores. He also earned a First-Team All-Pro selection that year.
The 29-year-old's production declined a bit in 2022, as he snared 73 balls for 847 yards while reaching the end zone five times, but he was still an integral part of Baltimore's offense.
Now, Andrews is becoming somewhat of an afterthought.
