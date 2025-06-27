Ravens QB Named With GOATs
The Baltimore Ravens have one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Lamar Jackson. The two-time MVP is coming off arguably the best season of his career, topping 4,000 yards for the first time and tossing 41 touchdowns to just four interceptions. And while we know Jackson is one of the top quarterbacks in the league today, where does he rank all-time?
Over at SB Nation, a 13-person panel was assembled to rank the 30 greatest quarterbacks of the Super Bowl era, and Jackson was ranked as the No. 23 quarterback in the rankings.
“For years, the NFL was waiting for a player like Lamar Jackson to come along," Sam Monson of The 33rd Team said. "A true dual-threat quarterback that could dominate both on the ground and through the air. Players like Michael Vick hinted at what was possible, and Cam Newton was able to put together one elite MVP season, but Lamar Jackson is the first player to sustain it. Already a two-time league MVP and a three-time All-Pro, Jackson also has over 6,000 rushing yards, overtaking Vick for the most in league history for a quarterback. Special athletes have played the quarterback position before, but none have been as effective and efficient at passing the football as Jackson.”
As it currently stands, Jackson ranks third of all time in passer rating (102). He is also 67th of all time in touchdown passes (166) and tied for 29th with 10 fourth quarter comebacks. With a long career ahead, he will continue to rise up all of these respective stats. More than anything, though, Ravens fans want him to win a Super Bowl. If and when he does that, we will be talking about Jackson as an easy top 15 or top 10 quarterback of all time.
