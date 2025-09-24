Is Ravens' Lamar Jackson to Blame for Week 3 Loss?
When people think of the Baltimore Ravens, they think of Lamar Jackson. It's been the case since he took the league by storm when he won MVP during his first season as the full-time starter in 2019, and he'll remain the face of the franchise until well after he's gone. He's the first name fans thank when the Ravens win, but he'll also be quickly targeted by the national media whenever his team falls short.
He entered this fall with zero room for error, expected to contend for his third MVP on a team that looked like it would hit the ground running as a top-tier championship contender, but he and his Ravens used up any remaining goodwill in their first game of the season. Their reputation for letting go of the rope and blowing leads came back to haunt them against an especially inopportune opponent, with Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills spoiling the Ravens' shot at redemption and a clean slate.
Baltimore's 38-30 home loss to the Detroit Lions served as another instance of his defense slipping with all eyes on them, with opposing quarterback Jared Goff doing what the Ravens couldn't by taking over in the fourth quarter and icing a big game.
Casual fans saw Jackson constantly in a pile well behind the line of scrimmage, having sustained seven sacks, and would be tempted to blame him for coming up short and succumbing to Detroit's defense. But how much blame does he actually deserve for the loss?
He notably escaped that crushing Bills loss relatively unscathed, earning positive reviews despite coming up with the loss. He couldn't make that crucial fourth down conversion, but momentum was all on Allen's side after the Baltimore defense provided him with numerous opportunities to keep building.
In Week 3, though, Jackson spent much more time with the football late in the game. He hung onto the ball like usual, looking to make a downfield heave, rush for positive yardage or extend a play any way he could, but his offensive line didn't give him as much of a window as he's had in recent years. The Lions forced 30 pressures on the famously elusive quarterback, breaking past countless linemen in the most public instance of the Ravens' sloppy habits coming back around.
The Lions, on the other hand, kept Goff safe in his pocket all game long while executing clean tackles and maintaining their late-game poise. The Ravens have been known to unravel late in games before, but that always felt like them beating themselves. This time, they just got straight up outmatched by a Lions team who out-played them everywhere.
