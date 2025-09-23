Ravens Welcome Missing Scoring Pieces Back Into Offense
For all of the numbers and spectacles that the Baltimore Ravens have produced through their first three games, they've only come away with one win.
Their Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions will be sure to spur numerous doubts about the Ravens' ability to apply their charged-up defense alongside their well-rounded offense, with neither side of their line living up to the contending label in the 38-30 loss. Baltimore couldn't apply much resistance to the Lions and their relentless scoring versatility, while their own offensive line crumbled to continually leave Lamar Jackson under siege in an ugly seven-sack game.
While the star quarterback didn't do himself any favors in holding onto the ball and going down well behind the line of scrimmage while sustaining multiple crushing second-half hits, he and the team's offensive coordinators did make some interesting shifts in the receiver priority list. Some of the bigger-named Ravens scorers had done zero scoring through the first pair of matchups, only to do the vast majority of the evening's end zone work.
The Ravens' offense seemed to be doing fine without Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman factoring into the equation, but the pair of regular receivers make for two of Jackson's favorite intermediary targets, and their combined lack of attention wasn't going to be sustainable in a system ran by one of the most accurate passers in the game.
The pair came through with three total touchdowns, accounting for over half of the game's scoring events after totaling for six receptions and 32 yards through weeks one and two.
Bateman's 63 yards arrived in big moments, finally making an impact as Jackson's downfield weapon well before notching his first touchdown of the season just before the end of the first half. After initially getting buried by Zay Flowers, DeAndre Hopkins and, occasionally, Devontez Walker in Jackson's red zone reads, he finished with more receptions (five) than the other three combined (four).
But Andrews' return made for an even wilder story. He looked to be getting off to another slow start before his 91-yard performance, scoring a pair by repeatedly trucking upfield and getting just open enough for Jackson to find his opening. His safe hands collected their first two touchdowns of the season, finally getting on track for another potential season of impact after last year's career-high 11 receiving touchdowns.
Some analysts have indicated that Andrews' production numbers may take a hit with the franchise looking to insert Isaiah Likely into his role as the go-to tight end, but he's making the best of the time he's got while his protege looks to make his comeback from breaking his foot in the offseason.
The Ravens' knack for allowing their competitors to get the better of them reared its familiar head in this one, and though Jackson's spreading the love to a few hungry pass-catchers won't make up for the 1-2 record, the weapons made good cases for themselves to be more regularly involved members of the offense.
