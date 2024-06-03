Ravens' Lamar Jackson Cracks C.J. Stroud's Top 5
Fresh off his second MVP season, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is on top of the world right now.
It may be hard to believe now, but before Jackson was drafted in 2018, there was a legitimate debate over his viability as an NFL quarterback. Now, he's widely considered to be one of, if not the greatest dual-threat quartreback the league has ever seen.
As the reigning MVP, Jackson obviously has the respect of players across the entire league. The most recent sign of respect came from Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, as the Offensive Rookie of the Year ranked Jackson as the second-best signal-caller in the league based on last season.
The only player Stroud ranked above Jackson was Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes. While Jackson may have had a better season than Mahomes last season, the latter is still held in higher regard due to his historic pace and winning his third Super Bowl in five years.
Stroud got to see Jackson firsthand twice last season, first in Week 1 and then in the Divisional Round. Across both games, Jackson completed 75 percent of his passes for 321 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also added 138 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, both coming in the Divisional Round game.
The two quarterbacks will meet again this season when the Ravens travel to Houston on Christmas Day in a must-watch AFC clash.
