Ravens' Lamar Jackson Loses Big Money By Missing OTAs
Throughout Baltimore Ravens OTAs, the main storyline has been the conspicuous absence of superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson.
The two-time MVP has only participated in one of the Ravens' six voluntary workout sessions thus far, and has reportedly not been in attendance for the other five. Once again, these are voluntary workouts so Jackson isn't required to be there, but the team and fans would greatly prefer it if he was.
By missing OTAs, Jackson is costing himself a good chunk of change. Pro Football Talk reports that Jackson will miss out on a $750,000 workout bonus with his absences. As a result, his total pay for 2024 will drop from $32.5 million to $31.75 million
This $750,000 bonus was always in Jackson's new contract, but rather than being an offseason roster bonus like many assumed, it is instead a workout bonus. Jackson needed to attend 80 percent of OTA sessions to receive the bonus, but he has already missed too many to earn it this season.
Jackson has the exact same bonus in his contract for the next three seasons, all with the same terms.
For Jackson, who is receiving an average of $52 million per year on his current contract, $750,000 isn't a whole lot in the grand scheme of things. However, it is still a good chunk of change, and there is probably a disappointment in Baltimore that he isn't around to earn it.
