Ravens Guard Named Most Under-Appreciated Player
As the most run-heavy team in the league, the Baltimore Ravens need some great blockers to make the offense thrive, and that they have.
The Ravens' top blockers, such as center Tyler Linderbaum and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (when healthy), are household names at this point. However, there are far more cogs in the machine than just those two.
One of Baltimore's unsung heroes up front is offensive lineman Patrick Mekari, who NFL.com believes to be the Ravens' most under-appreciated player.
"The selection for Baltimore came down to a difficult decision between Patricks.“Project Pat” Ricard was an enticing option, especially considering the fullback will now be blowing open holes for Derrick Freakin' Henry," NFL.com writes. "But despite the general lack of appreciation for his position, Ricard has received his share of individual shine in the form of four straight Pro Bowl selections from 2019 through 2022, as well as a second-team All-Pro nod this past season."
"So, Patrick Mekari, come on down! Esteemed colleague Kevin Patra recently spotlighted the biggest remaining question mark in Baltimore: the offensive line. Multiple spots appear iffy, thanks to injuries and inexperience. Fortunately, the Ravens employ one of the best swing linemen in football today. In five NFL seasons, Mekari has ably logged snaps at all five OL positions. This is a utility man with immense value, especially on this particular roster."
An undrafted free agent out of California, Mekari has been a diamond in the rough over his five years in Baltimore. He has appeared in 71 games (36 starts) and while he primarily plays at tackle, he can really play anywhere, as NFL.com notes.
The Ravens have some question marks up front after losing three starting offensive linemen this offseason, so Mekari could take on an even larger role this fall.
