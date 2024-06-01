Ravens Star OL Getting Back into Rhythm
Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley is an exceptional lineman when healthy - but that's the problem, he hasn't been healthy consistently.
The No. 6 pick in the 2016 draft, Stanley has had injury issues throughout his career, but they really began to ramp up in 2020 when he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in early November. He then suffered another severe ankle injury at the beginning of the 2021 season, as well as multiple smaller injuries over the past two seasons. Obviously, losing their talented starting left tackle so often has been a struggle for the Ravens, who typically have a very strong offensive line.
As Stanley looks to put together a complete season for the first time in years, he has turned some heads throughout OTAs.
"Exactly. Ronnie [Stanley] came out. He was away until the first day of OTAs, and then he was here. He's been here for every OTA and the workouts, and he looked good," Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters. "He's looked good. I was pleased, very pleased, and Ronnie's talented.
"He's working super hard. He's getting tested. These guys like Odafe [Oweh] and these guys are bringing it; I think you wrote about that. They're bringing it, man. It's good to work together like that. We like to have our starters work against our starters a lot in these drills, because it's not full contact, and they get a chance to really kind of challenge each other's technique."
Stanley's best season came in 2019, when he earned first-team All-Pro honors while blocking for the league's top rushing offense. Perhaps a similar result could be in store if he can stay healthy this season.
