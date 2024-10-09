Ravens' Lamar Jackson Continues to Amaze John Harbaugh
Even with having the best seat in the house every time Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson takes the field, head coach John Harbaugh often finds himself lost for words every time he plays.
Jackson dazzled again in the Ravens' 41-38 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Even with the spectacular things Harbaugh has already witnessed from Jackson, the Ravens coach was left in awe over the two-time MVP's performance.
"I never cease to be amazed but I'm always amazed," Harbaugh said after the game. "I just think so much of [Lamar Jackson], and I think so much of his work ethic; and then just the way he plays the game – it's unparalleled. He made plays [and] moved himself out of trouble – had the ball thrown away – so many unsung plays where he saved us lost-yardage situations, and he came through."
Jackson completed 26 of 42 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns against Cincinnati (1-4) on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. Among the jaw-dropping plays Jackson made was when he had a bobbled snap, rolled to his right and then threw across his body to Isaiah Likely for a seven-yard touchdown to make it a three-point game with 5:25 left in the game.
Baltimore (3-2) had trailed by 10 points for much of the second half before Jackson's touchdown to Likely. The Ravens went on to tie the game up with 1:35 to play on a 56-yard field goal from Justin Tucker.
"Lamar [Jackson]'s demeanor was strictly, 'Let's get back out there and win the game,' [and] 'Let's get back out there and go score a touchdown.' That's all [Lamar Jackson] thinks about," Harbaugh said. "Even when he comes off after making a great play – he's like this – he's looking straight ahead back to his spot on the bench [to] look at the plays, [and he] knows he has to go back [and] he has to go score again. He is amazing."
A player's ability to be at their best when it's required is often what separates the good from the great players. Jackson has shown an ability to do that throughout his career and it was on full display again in the Ravens' comeback victory over Cincinnati.
