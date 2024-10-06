Ravens vs. Bengals: 3 Players to Watch
The Baltimore Ravens are flying high on a two-game winning streak, and now face their first divisional test of the season when they travel to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
Cincinnati just earned its first win of the season last week with a 34-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers, but don't get caught up in the 1-3 record. This is still largely the same team that made back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances in 2021 and 2022 before dealing with injuries last season. There's no such thing as an easy game in the AFC North, especially when these two teams get together.
For the Ravens to win their first divisional game of the season, they'll need some big performances from their top players. Without further ado, here's three players to keep an eye on for Sunday's game.
WR Zay Flowers
Mark Andrews has been under the microscope after not registering a catch in the past two games, but Flowers has also been very quiet. Over the past two weeks, Flowers has caught just four passes for 30 yards. Granted, the Ravens' run game catching fire means the pass-catchers haven't had to do much, but it's still worth monitoring.
Flowers is the Ravens' top wideout, and if they need to throw, they're going to look to him very often. Expect him to get involved if the game is at all close.
OT Ronnie Stanley
Don't look now, but Stanley is quietly having his best season in several years. According to ESPN's Seth Walder, Stanley leads the league in pass-block win rate through Week 4. The former No. 6 overall pick has dealt with injuries and general underperformance over the past few years, so seeing him return to form has been a very pleasant surprise.
On Sunday, Stanley will face a very tough test in Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who finished second in the league last season with 17.5 sacks and has three this season. Hendrickson may be dealing with a back injury, but Stanley knows there will be no easy reps against the three-time Pro Bowler.
"He's a good player. He's a leader for that whole defense," Stanley said, per the Ravens' website. "I expect it to be a battle for the whole game."
OLB Kyle Van Noy
Van Noy, 33, has been on an absolute heater to start the season. With six sacks in the past three games (two in each), the veteran linebacker earned AFC Defensive Player of the Month honors for the first time in his career. Despite winning two Super Bowls, Van Noy has flown under the radar throughout his career, so it's nice to see him get the recognition he deserves.
Getting pressure on Joe Burrow will be critical for the Ravens' chances in this game, and with Van Noy establishing himself as the team's best pass-rusher, they'll be counting on him once again.
