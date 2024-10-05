Ravens' Rising Star Earns Massive Recognition
Last season, Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely garnered national attention for his impressive play in place of the injured Mark Andrews.
This year, he has stolen Andrews' job.
Likely has emerged as the Ravens' No. 1 tight end in 2024, logging 13 catches for 167 yards and a touchdown through the first four weeks of the NFL season.
While most of that production came in Baltimore's Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus has still named Likely to his first-quarter All-Pro team, and not just because of his receiving prowess.
"While much of the attention will be on Likely becoming the Ravens' top receiving target at tight end, largely due to his big Week 1 performance, he earns a spot on the PFF Q1 All-Pro team for his blocking ability, as well," McGuiness wrote. "His skill in blocking on the move has earned him an 84.1 PFF run-blocking grade, the highest at his position this season."
Likely's ability as a blocker has played a major role in the Ravens boasting the league's best rushing attack, as they are averaging a blistering 220.3 rushing yards per game.
The 24-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Coastal Carolina, was selected by Baltimore in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
He played in 16 games during his rookie campaign, catching 36 passes for 373 yards and three scores. Then, last year, Likely snared 30 balls for 411 yards and five touchdowns. The bulk of that output in 2023 came during Andrews' absence late in the season.
As a result of Likely's rise, Andrews has become somewhat of an afterthought in the Ravens' offense.
We'll see if Likely's role continues to develop within Baltimore's aerial attack.
The Ravens are 2-2 and will face the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!